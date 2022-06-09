Kwaku Achampong, 32, has been sentenced to six years and nine months in prison for blackmail and two counts of fraud by false representation.

On the afternoon of November 5, 2021, Achampong hand-delivered letters to an address in Bembridge.

Kwaku Achampong sent a series of hand-delivered letters, texts, phone calls and emails with threats, including violence, to a victim on the Isle of Wight. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

They demanded the occupant pay £100,000 into a bank account.

Over the next six days, the victim received a series of texts, phone calls and emails with threats, including violence, if the demands were not met.

After a police report, officers arrested Achampong, of Chantry Road in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, on November 11.

Investigating officers examined Achampong’s phone and enquiries led them to a second victim, who had been manipulated into handing over large sums of money to someone they met online.

The victim met Achampong on two occasions at a service station in Gloucestershire, handing over a total of £160,000 in cash.

After the 32-year-old was charged with blackmail and two counts of fraud by false representation, he pleased guilty at Newport Crown Court on April 28.

He was sentenced two days ago at the same court.

DC Anthony Daniels, from the Isle of Wight Investigation team, said: ‘Achampong embarked on a ruthless and manipulative campaign fuelled by greed.

‘The men who were victim of these awful crimes have been significantly impacted by Achampong’s offending.