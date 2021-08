So far Hampshire Constabulary has not confirmed details of why Lake Road and Alexandra Road in Portsmouth city centre are shut.

There is blood on the pavement of Alexandra Road and more than a dozen officers at the scene.

A window at one home has been smashed with blood on the windowsill outside.

Police in Portsmouth have closed off Lake Road, from the junction with Alexandra Road towards the city centre Picture: Tom Cotterill