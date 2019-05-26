Have your say

A MAN who was arrested over the stabbing of a 16-year-old has been released but remains under investigation by police.

Police were called to Lake Road at about 7.15pm on Friday night after a teenager had been stabbed in the chest.

Lake Road

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries, not thought to be life-threatening.

A 52-year-old man, from Portsmouth, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He has now been released from police custody.

A police spokesperson said: ‘The arrested man has been released from custody but remains under investigation. Our enquiries are ongoing.’

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190179016.

