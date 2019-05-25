Residents on a Portsmouth street have spoken of their shock after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest.

Police were called to Lake Road at about 7.15pm last night after reports of an assault.

Lake Road

The 16-year-old teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries, not thought to be life-threatening.

A 52-year-old man, from Portsmouth, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody.

A retailer, who did not want to be named, said: ‘That’s a bit of a shock especially as they were only 16 but there’s always stuff kicking off. You get loads of kids round here terrorising bus drivers and taxi drivers.

‘It gets quite bad in the afternoon but dies down in the evening.

‘We didn’t see any police or cordon.’

A female resident, aged in her 50s, said: ‘I’m not surprised. There’s always loads of trouble round here. It’s a dump.

‘There was a boy knocked off his bike by a van the other day.’

Another local added: ‘I didn’t know about that. But it’s a worry to know that sort of thing goes on here.’

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190179016.

