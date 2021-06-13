Land Rover Discovery catches fire in trouble-hit Leigh Park road
A LAND Rover Discovery caught fire early this morning in a Leigh Park street that has been plagued by troubled.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 7:53 am
The car was parked in Fred Francis Close when firefighters were called at about 4am.
Although it is not known what caused the fire, the engine was said to be damaged in the blaze.
A fire crew from Havant was back at the station by 5am.
Two 15-year-old boys were arrested for assault this week after a large fight in which police said a woman was ‘seriously assaulted’.