Land Rover Discovery catches fire in trouble-hit Leigh Park road

The car was parked in Fred Francis Close when firefighters were called at about 4am.

Although it is not known what caused the fire, the engine was said to be damaged in the blaze.

A fire crew from Havant was back at the station by 5am.

Firefighters were called to Leigh Park last night