The car was parked in Fred Francis Close when firefighters were called just before 4am.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called by Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service to a report that a Land Rover was alight on Fred Francis Close.

‘Officers attended and this incident is currently being investigated as arson.

Firefighters were called to Leigh Park last night

‘Enquiries are ongoing in order to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident and we would ask anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting 44210231038.

‘We do understand that this kind of incident can be worrying for some residents and we’d like to reassure the local community that we take reports of this nature incredibly seriously.

‘At this time we believe this to be an isolated, target incident between people who know each other and that there isn’t any risk to the wider community.

‘We’re continuing increased patrols in this area and would urge anyone with concerns to speak to patrolling officers.’