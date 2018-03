Have your say

One lane is closed on the M27 this afternoon after a crash involving a HGV.

Highways England said the third lane westbound between Junction 4 and 5, by Eastleigh, has been shut while they deal with the incident.

Pictures from the scene show a heavy goods vehicle which appears to have collided with the central reservation.

Traffic information service ROMANSE said drivers should expect delays of about 15 minutes from Junction 7 at Hedge End.