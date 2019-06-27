'Large number' of mobile phones stolen in Waterlooville burglary

Have your say

BURGLARS stole a ‘large quantity’ of mobile phones during a break-in at a store in Waterlooville.

The suspects forced entry into a shop in Wellington Retail Park overnight between 4.30pm on June 23 and 8.45am on June 24.

The burglary happened at the Wellington Retail Park in Waterlooville. Picture: Google Maps

Police have said that a ‘large quantity’ of mobile phones were stolen.

Hampshire Constabulary said in a statement: ‘Were you in the retail park during that period? Did you see anything suspicious?

‘Have you been offered a mobile phone in suspicious circumstances?

‘If you have any information about this crime, please call 101, quoting 44190217115.

‘Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

Do you see anything suspicious?

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.