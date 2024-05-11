A large police presence, with multiple vehicles, was pictured on South Parade Pier at roughly 3.30pm.
In one of the images, a crowd of youths are seen gathered round are seen gathered around a van near four officers.
Another image taken approximately one hour later showed big crowds forming along the street, but with fewer emergency personnel in the area.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for further details.
A large police presence at South Parade Pier. Pictured are officers dealing with a group of youths. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
Police presence in South Parade Pier this afternoon. Photo: Mike Cooter
Large police presence in South Parade Pier, Southsea. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
A large police presence next to a mob of people in Southsea this afternoon. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak