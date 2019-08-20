Latest cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court covering Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham

Mohammed Khan, 27, of Laburnum Grove, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving in London Road on July 11.

A test revealed he had 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates fined him £100 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Khan was banned from driving for a year.

Jayden Robinson, 20, of Briar Close, Gosport, admitted breaching a restraining order in Pavilion Way, Gosport, on July 25.

Magistrates detained him for 21 days in a young offenders' institution.

He must pay a £122 victim surcharge.

Christopher Walker, 35, of Cumberland Street, Portsmouth, admitted criminal damage to a vehicle in Portsmouth on May 3.

Magistrates fined him £44 with £100 compensation to pay.

Ruben Windle, 22, of St Mary’s Avenue, Gosport, was found guilty of criminal damage on December 22 in Gosport.

Magistrates imposed a nine-month conditional discharge with £630 compensation to pay, an a £20 victim surcharge.

Sukanya Milligan, 43, of Burrfields Road, Baffins, was found guilty of two charges of breaching a non-molestation order on June 8 and June 9 in Portsmouth.

She was also convicted of a third similar charge on June 19.

Magistrates jailed her for 16 weeks.

David McAllister, 40, of King Street, Gosport, admitted two charges of assault by beating on July 5.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

McAllister must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Andrew Beets, 54, of Delphi Way, Waterlooville, admitted criminal damage on July 27 in Waterlooville.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £200 compensation.

Leigh Frampton, 36, of Kingfisher Caravan Park, Lee-on-the-Solent, admitted stealing lead in Gosport on June 4, 2018.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

Frampton was fined £300 with £300 compensation to pay, and an £85 victim surcharge.

Frampton also admitted having a razor blade for use in a theft, and damaging a drain pipe.

Michael Sadgrove, 34, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted resisting a police officer on December 20 last year.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge.