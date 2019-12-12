Latest criminal cases update from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Dominic Creasy, 23, of Grove Road, Havant, admitted drink-driving in Spring Gardens, Emsworth, on November 1.

Magistrates fined him £821 with a 17-month ban.

Must pay £85 prosecution costs and £82 victim surcharge.

Test revealed he had 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Creasy must pay an £82 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

READ MORE: Latest crime news in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham

Bradley Gooderham, 19, of Nightingale Avenue, Eastleigh, admitted having a lock knife in Shedfield on October 16.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with 80 hours' unpaid work.

Gooderham must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The knife must be destroyed.

Natalie Murphy, 38, of Winkton Close, Havant, admitted stealing eight bottles of Champagne from Asda on July 16.

She was given a six-month conditional discharge with £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Wire cutters and a foil-lined bag were forfeited and destroyed.

Jude Smith, 18, of Kenwood Road, Fareham, admitted assaulting an emergency worker on July 13.

Smith admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, and was handed a six-month conditional discharge with £50 compensation, £21 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Samuel Allen, 30, of Waverley Road, Southsea, admitted stealing £173.03 worth of goods from Boots on October 4 in Portsmouth.

He admitted breaching a conditional discharge for sending an offensive or obscene message.

He admitted breaching a suspended sentence.

Allen must pay £173.03 compensation.

The suspended sentence was extended to 15 months.

Thomas Chandler, 27, of Jervis Road, Stamshaw, admitted drink-driving in a green Honda Civic on November 3 in Purbrook Way in Bedhampton.

A test revealed he had 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He also admitted taking a vehicle involved in a crash without consent, and driving without a licence or insurance.

He was banned for three years with a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 10 days' rehabilitation activities and 100 hours' unpaid work.

Jordan Hernandez, 29, care of of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress on July 5 in Commercial Road.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £21 victim surcharge.