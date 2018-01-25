LATEST: Man held at knifepoint while walking through Portsmouth park

Have your say

A 23-year-old man is in hospital after being attacked in a park in Portsmouth.

Police said the man was approached by three people - two men and a woman - in Kingston Park, in St Mary’s Road, Fratton, between 7.40pm and 8pm last night.

The woman came up to the victim holding a knife, a police spokeswoman said.

The two men hit the victim and demanded his mobile phone, but he managed to escape and ran down St Mary’s Road where he found police officers.

The victim suffered cut wounds to his head and a hand, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 38-year-old woman, from Portsmouth, has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Police tape was put up at the entrance at Kingston Park by St Mary's Church last night and remained in place this morning.

Officers are guarding the scene this morning.

The area around the basketball court was closed off, but the rest of the park remained open.

Earlier residents living nearby spoke about the park closure.

A nearby resident, 70, who has lived on St Mary's Road for more than 50 years, said her friend saw blood at the nearby Spar shop.

She said: 'My friend was walking by the shop and she saw there were big droplets of blood outside on the pavement.'

The woman, who did not want to be named, added: 'She said she reported it to the police.'

Another St Mary’s Road resident said: ‘I definitely didn’t see anything last night, but it is worrying to hear.’

In a statement police said: ‘We’d particularly like to hear from anyone who may have been driving along St Mary’s Road or Fratton Road and saw the victim - a 23-year-old black man - running away from the direction of the park.’

If you have any information call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 44180031477.

Hampshire police also now clarified the man’s wounds were inflicted when he was beaten, not stabbed.

