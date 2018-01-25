LATEST: Man stabbed in the head at Portsmouth park

Have your say

A 23-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in a park in Portsmouth.

Police said the man was approached by three people in Kingston Park, in St Mary’s Road, Fratton, between 7.40pm and 8pm last night.

One of the group, which included two men and a woman, came up to the victim holding a knife and attacked him, a police spokeswoman said.

The victim suffered cut wounds to his head and a hand, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The spokeswoman said it was thought the group were trying to take the man’s mobile phone.

A 38-year-old woman, from Portsmouth, has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Police tape was put up at the entrance at Kingston Park by St Mary's Church last night and remained in place this morning.

Officers are guarding the scene this morning.

The area around the basketball court was closed off, but the rest of the park remained open.

Earlier residents living nearby spoke about the park closure.

A nearby resident, 70, who has lived on St Mary's Road for more than 50 years, said her friend saw blood at the nearby Spar shop.

She said: 'My friend was walking by the shop and she saw there were big droplets of blood outside on the pavement.'

The woman, who did not want to be named, added: 'She said she reported it to the police.'

Another St Mary’s Road resident said: ‘I definitely didn’t see anything last night, but it is worrying to hear.’

If you have any information call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 44180031477.

