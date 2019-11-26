Latest update from criminal cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Samuel Sadria, 19, of Berkshire Close, Landport, admitted driving a car while banned on October 8.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 140 hours' unpaid work.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He also admitted driving without insurance.

Sadria was banned from driving for six months and must pay a £90 victim surcharge.

Lucy Willett, 38, of Newcomen Road, Stamshaw, admitted joint theft of a £159 cutlery set on September 15.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week jail term suspended for a year.

She must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

Aaron Doyle, 38, of Trinity Close, Gosport, was jailed for six weeks.

He admitted stealing money on October 4 and damaging a car window.

He must pay £243.99 compensation.

Jazmine Lane, 19, of North End Avenue, North End, admitted cannabis drug-driving in Havant on June 1.

Lane was fined £100 with a £30 victim surcharge with a 12-month driving ban.

Lane also admitted driving without a licence or insurance, and possessing cannabis, a class B drug.

He was fined £50. The drug must be forfeited and destroyed.

Jimmy Davis, 37, of no fixed address, was found guilty of two charges of assault by beating on January 1 in Cumberland Street, Portsmouth.

Magistrates jailed him for 20 weeks with a £122 victim surcharge.

He admitted failing to surrender to custody at court on May 2.

He admitted breaching a suspended sentence by not attending a relationships course run by probation.

He was given the original sentence for assaulting a man.

Oliver Harmston, 19, care of Jervis Drive, Gosport, admitted assault by beating on October 11.

Magistrates imposed a community order with four days' rehabilitation activities.

Harmston was fined £80 with a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Emily Hodgson, 27, of Carberry Drive, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in Beaulieu Avenue on July 6.

A test revealed she had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

She was fined £259 with a £32 victim surcharge and £185 prosecution costs.

Hodgson was banned from driving for a year.

Michael Warlow, 45, of Leominster Road, Portsmouth, admitted theft of a purse containing £50 from a woman in Cosham high street on September 27.

Magistrates jailed him for 24 weeks.

He must pay £200 compensation.