Latest update from criminal cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

George Glazier, 18, of Conford Road, Liphook, admitted drink-driving in Winchester Road, Petersfield, on October 27.

He had 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates fined him £80 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

John Guinnelly, 51, of Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, admitted stealing two Barbour jackets worth £448 in Stockbridge on August 30.

He was fined £80 with a £32 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Thomas Seward, 27, of Unicorn Road, Portsmouth Naval Base, admitted drink-driving in Fratton Road, Portsmouth on October 26.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 80 hours' unpaid work.

A test revealed he had 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - nearly triple the limit.

He was banned for 40 months and told to pay £175 costs.

Sadie-Page Efford, 25, of Townsend Crescent, Littlehampton, admitted driving on the M275 without a licence and without insurance on May 8.

She also admitted cannabis drug-driving.

Magistrates fined her £120 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

She was banned from driving for 12 months.

Fostin Mutebi, 24, of Crasswell Street, Landport, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, on October 26 in Victoria Road North.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The drugs must be forfeited and destroyed.

Michael Brookes, 35, of no fixed address, admitted assault by beating on June 19 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 25 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

Michael Coles, 54, care of Twyford Avenue, Portsmouth, was convicted of assaulting a bailiff on March 14.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

Coles must pay £50 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.

Lee Millership, 40, of no fixed address, admitted driving without insurance in Albert Road, Southsea, on July 4.

Millership admitted having no insurance on the same day.

He was fined £120 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed six points on his licence.

Craig Davies, 35, of Ranelagh Road, Portsmouth, admitted having amphetamine, a class B drug, in Havant on January 30.

Magistrates imposed a £100 fine with £30 victim surcharge.

The drug must be forfeited and destroyed.