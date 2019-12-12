Latest update from criminal cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Callum Benfield, 24, of Widley Road, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating, two charges of assaulting an emergency worker by beating, and assaulting a police officer on November 1.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 200 hours' unpaid work.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Benfield must pay a £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £100 compensation.

Jimmy Andrews, 23, of Tottenham Road, Portsmouth, was jailed for five months.

Andrews admitted stealing clothes from TK Maxx on June 24.

He admitted theft at B&Q on October 22, from Marks & Spencer on September 9, from Holland & Barrett on the same day, and breaching a conditional discharge for theft.

He also admitted theft from Farm Foods on March 27 and from Debenhams on September 23.

Andrews admitted stealing meat from Morrisons in Portsmouth on May 18 and assaulting a man.

James Doba, 28, of Sheeplands Avenue, Guildford in Surrey, admitted driving without a licence on the A3M, and driving without insurance.

Doba was caught in a Saab 95 on July 14 in Waterlooville.

He was fined £1,000 after admitting drink-driving.

A test revealed he had 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates banned him from driving for three years.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Thomas Harkin, 21, of Rockrose Way, Paulsgrove, admitted cocaine drug-driving, driving without insurance and without a licence.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 180 hours' unpaid work.

He was stopped in Hill Road, Portchester on May 10.

He was banned from driving for two years.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Lee Chandler, 28, of Medberry Park, in Bracklesham Bay, West Sussex, admitted assault by beating on July 27 in Portsmouth and breaching a restraining order in Eastern Road on July 26.

Magistrates imposed a four-month jail term suspended for a year,

He must complete 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

Chandler must pay a £149 victim surcharge and £200 prosecution costs.

Matthew Ball, 31, of Lily Road, Four Marks, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath in Portsmouth on November 1.

Magistrates imposed a community order with tagged four-week curfew between 8pm and 6am.

Ball was banned from driving for 36 months.

Ball must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.