Latest update from criminal cases heard at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Craig Chamberlain, 48, of Wells Close, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating at Premier Inn, Bristol, on July 7.

Magistrates imposed a community order for two years with 20 days rehabilitation and a relationships course.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Chamberlain was fined £130 with a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Raymond Ford, 37, of Perseus Place, Waterlooville, admitted five thefts at shops on May 18 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge.

Simon Bailey, 44, of no fixed address, admitted damaging a window at KFC in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on August 30. He admitted assaulting a PCSO on the same day.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with £200 compensation to pay.

Robert Barttelot, 58, of The Warren, West Dean, West Sussex, admitted failing to provide a breath test or lab test.

Magistrates imposed a community order with eight-week tagged curfew between 7pm and 6am.

He must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Barttelot was banned from driving for 24 months.

Kevin Chatfield, 33, of Kingsworthy Road, Havant, admitted drink-driving with 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, triple the 35 limit.

Magistrates fined him £769 with a 24-month driving ban.

He must pay a £76 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Chatfield was caught in Selborne Avenue, Havant, on August 31 in a Vauxhall Zafira.

Elizabeth Cooney, 25, of Skylark Avenue, Emsworth, admitted drink-driving in Horndean Road on August 31.

She had 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Magistrates fined her £288 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Cooney was banned from driving for 24 months.

Jason Stuart, 44, of Allcot Road, Copnor, admitted drin-driving on the M27 on September 1.

Magistrates found he had 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath while driving a BMW 320d car.

He was fined £469 with a £46 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay.

He is banned from the roads for a year.

David Wallace, 36, of Gudge Heath Lane, Fareham, admitted drink-driving on the M27 on August 29.

He had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates fined him £207 for driving in his Audi A3.

He must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs, and serve a 12-month ban.

Jason Marshall, 43, of Arundel Street, Landport, admitted stealing four bottles of Moet Champagne worht £140 from Tesco in Havant on July 24.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

Carl Taylor, 24, of Deal Close, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in Shannon Road.

He had 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath while in a VW campervan.

Magistrates fined him £50 with a £32 victim surcharge.

He was banned from driving for three years.