Latest update from criminal cases heard at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Craig Chamberlain, 48, of Wells Close, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating at Premier Inn, Bristol, on July 7.
Magistrates imposed a community order for two years with 20 days rehabilitation and a relationships course.
Chamberlain was fined £130 with a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Raymond Ford, 37, of Perseus Place, Waterlooville, admitted five thefts at shops on May 18 in Portsmouth.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge.
Simon Bailey, 44, of no fixed address, admitted damaging a window at KFC in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on August 30. He admitted assaulting a PCSO on the same day.
Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with £200 compensation to pay.
Robert Barttelot, 58, of The Warren, West Dean, West Sussex, admitted failing to provide a breath test or lab test.
Magistrates imposed a community order with eight-week tagged curfew between 7pm and 6am.
He must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Barttelot was banned from driving for 24 months.
Kevin Chatfield, 33, of Kingsworthy Road, Havant, admitted drink-driving with 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, triple the 35 limit.
Magistrates fined him £769 with a 24-month driving ban.
He must pay a £76 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Chatfield was caught in Selborne Avenue, Havant, on August 31 in a Vauxhall Zafira.
Elizabeth Cooney, 25, of Skylark Avenue, Emsworth, admitted drink-driving in Horndean Road on August 31.
She had 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
Magistrates fined her £288 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Cooney was banned from driving for 24 months.
Jason Stuart, 44, of Allcot Road, Copnor, admitted drin-driving on the M27 on September 1.
Magistrates found he had 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath while driving a BMW 320d car.
He was fined £469 with a £46 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay.
He is banned from the roads for a year.
David Wallace, 36, of Gudge Heath Lane, Fareham, admitted drink-driving on the M27 on August 29.
He had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Magistrates fined him £207 for driving in his Audi A3.
He must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs, and serve a 12-month ban.
Jason Marshall, 43, of Arundel Street, Landport, admitted stealing four bottles of Moet Champagne worht £140 from Tesco in Havant on July 24.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.
Carl Taylor, 24, of Deal Close, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in Shannon Road.
He had 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath while in a VW campervan.
Magistrates fined him £50 with a £32 victim surcharge.
He was banned from driving for three years.