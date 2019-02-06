Latest update from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court

Here’s our latest update on cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.

Scott Henderson, 26, of Brompton Road, Southsea, was convicted of assault by beating on April 11 last year.

Court news

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities and £100 compensation.

Henderson must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Jonathan Hyett, 30, of Bernina Avenue, Waterlooville, admitted assault by beating at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth on March 10.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 32 days of a relationships course, 10 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Rebekah Frost, 37, of Albany Road, Southsea, admitted theft of Hatchimals worth £320 from Sainsbury's on November 17.

She also admitted breaching a suspended sentence for attempted theft - and was fined £60 for the breach.

Frost was fined £60 with a a £30 victim surcharge to pay.

Debbie O'Hagan, 51, care of Keys Road, Gosport, admitted theft of fragrance gift sets worth £173 from Boots on December 3 last year.

O'Hagan was fined £80 with a £30 victim surcharge and £25 prosecution costs.

Liam Darby, 27, of St Vincent Road, Gosport, admitted assault by beating on December 12 last year with a nine-month conditional discharge.

Darby also admitted making off without making £21.80 payment for a taxi on the same day.

He must pay £21.80 compensation with the same conditional discharge.

Shane Howie, 37, of Emsworth Road, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving in Kingston Road on December 22.

A test showed he had 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Howie also admitted driving while disqualified.

Magistrates imposed a three-year ban and eight-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

Howie must complete a 14-day drink-driver programme and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Dean Foster, 33, of Havant Road, Farlington, admitted assault by beating on October 27 last year at Waterlooville.

Foster was fined £266 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from the Heroes pub, in London Road, Waterlooville, for 12 months.

James Hoggett, 30, of Plumpton Gardens, Copnor, admitted drug-driving in Queen Street, Portsea, on November 1.

He had 65 microgrammes of cocaine per 100 millilitres of blood.

Hoggett admitted a second charge, but with 400 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine, a cocaine breakdown product, in his blood.

Hoggett was fined £80 with a £30 victim surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Connor Porter, 23, of Dampier Close, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in Victoria Street, Gosport, on January 1.

A test revealed he had 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates banned him from driving for two years with a community order and 80 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Ellis Martin, 27, of Inglis Road, Southsea, admitted assault by beating on December 29 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.