Latest update from Portsmouth Magsitrates' Court - criminal cases

Here’s our latest update from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Craig Ballard, 45, of Beryton Close, Gosport, admitted seven charges of shoplifting, including theft of cleaning products worth £50 from One Stop on March 27 in Gosport.

Magistrates imposed a community order for a year with 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Ballard also admitted breaching a conditional discharge for shoplifting.

He must pay £1,103.69 compensation to the shop.

Carla Savage, 38, of Spenlow Close, Buckland, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20-day curfew, 7pm-7am.

Colin Gower, 71, of George Street, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in Trinity Street, Fareham, on June 1 in a Nissan X-Trail car.

A test showed he had 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates imposed a £346 fine with 17-month driving ban.

Gower must pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Wesley Lamb, 31, of Privett Road, Fareham, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Highlands Road, Fareham, on June 2.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs.

Olawale Aina, 24, of Clarewood Walk, London, admitted drug-driving in Gunwharf Road, Portsmouth, on February 8.

He had cannabis in his blood and was fined £192.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 15 months.

Darren Hawke, 39, of Linkenholt Way, Havant, admitted stealing frozen meat worth £40 from Farmfoods in Havant on May 31.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £40 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

Samuel Kirby, 26, of Durham Gardens, Waterlooville, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath on June 2 at Portsmouth Central police station.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 150 hours' unpaid work.

He was fined £100 with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 17 months.

Cheryl Owen, 46, of Southampton Road, Paulsgrove, admitted drink-driving in Farmlea Road, Portsmouth, on June 1.

A test revealed she had 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates fined her £346 with a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs. She was banned from driving for 17 months.