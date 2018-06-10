Latest update on cases from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court

Have your say

n Kerry Favell, 31, of Wimpole Street, Portsmouth, was jailed for 12 weeks.

She admitted theft of £25 worth of groceries from Poundland in Portsmouth on January 25.

Magistrates jailed her and ordered her to pay a £120 victim surcharge.

n Daniel Rustell, 42, care of Trinity Green, Gosport, admitted drug-driving in Forton Road, Gosport, on January 5.

He was driving a Peugeot 405 when he was caught.

A test revealed he had 3.1ug/L of cannabis in his blood. The legal limit is two.

Rustell was fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge and £50 costs to pay.

Magistrates banned him from driving for a year.

n Curt Stevenson, 33, of Sullivan Way, Waterlooville, admitted theft of meat from Co-op in Portsmouth on June 25.

The meat was worth £41.66.

He must pay the same amount in compensation.

n Brian Tait, 33, of Fernhurst Road, Southsea, admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance on February 27.

He was caught in Holbrook Road, Portsmouth. A test revealed he had 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit.

He was fined £200 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay. He was banned for 16 months.