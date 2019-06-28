Latest update on criminal cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Here’s our latest update from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Spencer Warren, 22, of Newbolt Road, Portsmouth, admitted three charges of assault by beating and criminal damaged on December 21 last year.

Magistrates fined him £480 with £500 compensation, £48 victim surcharge and £150 prosecution costs to pay.

Kelly Dimmick, 44, of Arundel Road, Portsmouth, was found guilty in her absence of assault in Southampton on March 16.

Magistrates imposed a 28-day sentence suspended for six months.

She must pay £100 compensation.

She previously admitted failing to surrender to custody.

She also admitted theft of £40.50 worth of perfume at Gunwharf Quays on June 14, three thefts in Surrey and failing to turn up at court.

Dimmock admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements and was fined £40.

She admitted an attempted theft of alcohol worth £100 at Morrisons in Gosport on April 11.

Jacob Willoughby, 19, care of Somerville Place, Stamshaw, admitted stealing a knife from Morrisons in Portsmouth on June 13 and was fined £30 with a £30 victim surcharge.

Willoughby admitted two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to provoke fear of violence. He was fined £60.

Kieran Abrams, 24, of Gorselands Way, Gosport, admitted criminal damage and two charges of resisting two PCs on October 12 last year.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £40 prosecution costs.

Abrams must pay £100 compensation.

Ryan Dean, 25, of High Street, Cosham, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress on December 22 last year.

He admitted having cocaine, a class A drug.

Dean was fined £300 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The drug must be forfeited and destroyed.

Michael Bose, 46, of Fawcett Road, Southsea, admitted theft of goods in Tesco in Portsmouth on February 22.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation requirements.

Bose must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Bose also admitted theft of goods from the same store on February 20.