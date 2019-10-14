Latest update on criminal cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Gillian Gonzalez, 40, of Proctor Drive, Lee-on-the-Solent, admitted drink-driving at McDonald's in Speedfields Park, Fareham, on May 3.

Magistrates banned her from driving for two years after hearing she had a 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse'portsmouth news breaking

The limit is 35.

Gonzalez must complete a one-year community order with 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

She must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

David Allan, 34, of Augustine Road, Portsmouth, admitted damaging a mobile phone in Portsmouth and failing to surrender to custody at court.

Allan must serve a 12-month conditional discharge, and pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Kevin Lambert, 33, of no fixed address, was jailed for 26 weeks.

He admitted failing to comply with sex offenders' registration requirements on September 13.

He admitted the same charge on June 27.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Lambert admitted breaching a conditional discharge and was re-sentenced for an assault on a police officer.

Ryan Kilby, 45, of Chilworth Grove, Gosport, admitted breaching a non-molestation order.

He was fined £250 with a £30 victim surcharge and £250 prosecution costs to pay.

Bradley Shipp, 32, of Fifth Street, Fratton, admitted damaging a window in Portsmouth on August 4.

Magistrates fined him £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He was detained in court.

Stacey Donald, 30, of New Road, Fratton, admitted failing to comply with post-sentence supervision and was fined £40.

She did not attend appointments on four days between May and August.

Clayton Quick, 22, of no fixed address, admitted assaulting a paramedic in Southampton and stealing a £40 power tool from Lidl in Havant on July 20.

Magistrates imposed a one-year community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

He was fined £20, and must pay £100 compensation, and a £90 victim surcharge.

John Olivares, 69, of Norwich Road, Paulsgrove, admitted assaulting an ambulance worker in Portsmouth on September 19.

Magistrates jailed him for four weeks.

Olivares has previously been jailed for assaulting emergency workers.

He was verbally and physically violent, magistrates said.

Olivares admitted breaching a conditional discharge for threatening or abusive words or behaviour but received no separate penalty.

Alistair Lees, 30, of no fixed address, admitted driving a Ford Fiesta on July 19 in Cardiff Road, Portsmouth, while banned.

He admitted driving the vehicle without insurance.

Magistrates fined him £120 and imposed six points on his licence.

He must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.