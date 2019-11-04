Latest update on criminal cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Stevie Humphrey, 32, of Parkhouse Farm Way, Leigh Park, admitted two charges of assaulting emergency workers, both police officers, in Norfolok, on May 24.

Humphrey also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Humphrey must pay £150 compensation and received a 12-month conditional discharge.

Carl Pearson, 30, of Deacon Road, Southampton, admitted damaging a door in Walton Close, Waterlooville, on September 21, and failing to turn up at court on October 9.

Magistrates fined him £40 with a 12-month conditional discharge.

Pearson must pay £100 compensation,a £22 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Dylan Proudley, 20, of Broom Close, Southsea, admitted four charges of shoplifting between April 22 and August 11 on Hayling Island.

He must pay £238.89 compensation.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week jail sentence suspended for a year.

Proudley admitted breaching four community orders imposed for previous thefts.

Cameron Elong-Okao, 19, of Ditchling Lane, Bracknell, Berkshire, admitted drink-driving on the M27 at Fareham on September 29.

A test revealed he had 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates fined him £120 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for 22 months.

David Elsley, 38, of Artillery Close, Paulsgrove, admitted drink-driving on September 28 in Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth city centre, in a Citroen C3.

A test revealed he had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates fined him £400 with an 18-month ban.

Elsley must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

James Furmedge, 27, of West Common, Blackfield, admitted cocaine drug-driving on the M27 on May 26 at Portsmouth.

Furmedge admitted speeding at junction 12 westbound.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 150 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 36 months.

Jake Grantham, 21, of Lowestoft Road, Paulsgrove, admitted cannabis drug-driving in Fratton Way, Portsmouth, on April 1.

Magistrates fined him £166 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Grantham was banned from driving for 24 months.

Grantham also admitted having cannabis on the same day.

He was fined £110.