Latest update on criminal cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Christopher Roby, 54, of Northway, Havant, admitted damaging a mirror on July 18 in Havant.

He admitted damaging a TV and mirror between July 1 and 17 in Havant.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Roby was fined £400 with £75 compensation and £85 costs to pay.

Artur Rusnarczyk, 37, of Milton Road, Milton, admitted stealing a £7 bottle of wine from Co-op in Albert Road on September 29.

Magistrates imposed a six-week jail term suspended for a year.

Mark Simpson, 46, of Hillsley Road, Paulsgrove, admitted assault by beating on March 26 in Paulsgrove.

Magistrates imposed a community order with electronic tag for 28 days.

The curfew runs between 7pm and 7am.

Simpson must complete 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £300 prosecution costs.

Aaron Carter, 23, of Ashurst Road, Wymering, admitted failing to comply with community order requirements by failing to attend unpaid work.

Carter was fined £580 with £65 costs.

Maxine Anthony, 28, of no fixed address, admitted shoplifting £100 worth of clothes from Next on September 4 in September.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

Mark Brown, 51, of Gladys Avenue, North End, admitted assault by beating and criminal damage on September 24.

Magistrates fined Brown £40.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 25 days' rehabilitation activities.

Brown must pay £720 compensation.

Tibor Degi, 44, of Elm Grove, Southsea, was found guilty of failing to provide the identity of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence on March 6 in Havant.

Degi was fined £456 with a £45 victim surcharge and £400 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed six points on Degi's driving licence.

Sean Clarke, 33, of Swarraton Road, Havant, admitted damage to a pink Huawei P10 phone on September 26 in Hilsea, and damage to a door at the same address on September 27.

Magistrates imposed a nine-month conditional discharge.

Clarke must pay £50 compensation, a £21 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Gray Dermott, 34, of Havant Road, Cosham, admitted assault by beating and damaging an iPhone on September 15 in Portsmouth.

He also admitted breaching a community order imposed for assault by beating.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

Dermott was fined £200 with £600 compensation to pay.

He must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.