Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Here’s our latest update from criminal cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.

Michael Dearling, 30, of no fixed address, admitted three charges of failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements in June and May.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He failed to register the alias S Dearling, that he was of no fixed address, and later that he provided an address but was not living there.

Magistrates jailed him for 36 weeks.

Ryan Elley, 29, of North End Avenue, Portsmouth, admitted two charges of assault by beating on June 8 in London Road.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

He must pay £100 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Peter Hayden, 52, of Beaulieu Avenue, Havant, admitted assault by beating in Fratton Way, on June 8.

Magistrates fined him £100 with £30 compensation and £30 victim surcharge to pay.

Natasha Diamond, 29, of Gosport Road, Fareham, admitted stealing medication and medical items from Boots in Fareham on February 26.

Diamond admitted theft of medication from the same shop on February 27.

Magistrates jailed her for 40 days with £350 compensation to pay.

Jason Barnett, 47, of Wellow Close, Southampton, admitted harassment of a woman from October 2 to November 11 in Havant.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week jail term suspended for a year.

He must complete 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

Barnett must pay £250 compensation, a £150 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Kieran Maull, 25, care of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating on May 15 in Little Southsea Street.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 25 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Chicanos Ltd, of West Street, Fareham, admitted supplying food and drink in contravention of a condition requiring the firm to give security for the payment of VAT between August 7 in 2018 and December 5.

Magistrates fined the firm £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Olga Petrova, 31, of Langstone Walk, Gosport admitted supplying food and drink in contravention of a condition requiring the firm to give security for the payment of VAT between August 7 in 2018 and December 5.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge.