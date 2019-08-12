This is our latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Daniel Nicholson, 41, of Hunts Pond Road, Locks Heath, was found guilty of assaulting two police officers in Worthing Avenue, Gosport, on October 22 last year.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates imposed a community order for a year with 20 days' rehabilitation activities and 120 hours' unpaid work.

Nicholson must pay £100 compensation.

Andrew Link, 47, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted having a large kitchen knife in public on July 15.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week sentence suspended for a year.

He must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Adrian Binding, 47, of Dover Road, Baffins, admitted drink-driving in Copnor Road on June 30.

A test revealed he had 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The limit is 35. Magistrates fined him £346 with a £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month driving ban.

Dean Butler, 24, of Ilkley Crescent, Stockport, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Pier Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, on June 28.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Frederic Charlesworth, 57, of Hurlands Lane, Dunsfold, Godalming, admitted drink-driving on the A3 at Liphook on June 27.

A test showed he had 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates fined him £576 with a £56 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

Charlesworth was banned from driving for 14 months.

Darren Collins, 47, of Carden Hill, Brighton, admitting drink-driving on the M27 at Fareham on June 27.

A test revealed he had 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates fined him £150 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned for three years.

Leigh Coombes, 24, of Sea Front, Hayling Island, admitted damaging a Volkswagen Touran to the value of £1,578 on April 21 on Hayling Island.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 15 days' rehabilitation activities. She must live at his address.

Coombes must pay £780 compensation.

Rory Harbourne, 40, of Whitecliff Avenue, Baffins, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Cosham Park Avenue on June 30.

Magistrates fined him £80 with a £30 victim surcharge and was detained in court.

Timoci Kadavu, 21, of St Francis Road, Gosport, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Palmerston Road, in Southsea, on June 29.

Kadavu admitted assault by beating at Drift bar.

He was fined £274 with £150 compensation, a £32 victim surcharge, and £85 prosecution costs.

There was no separate penalty for the drunk and disorderly.