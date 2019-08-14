Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Andrew Ide, 21, of Kingfisher Court, Leigh Park, was jailed for 14 weeks.

He admitted assaulting a police officers on July 18 in Havant, and breaching a suspended sentence for assault by beating and assaulting two police officers.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He must pay a £122 victim surcharge.

Sadiqur Rahman, 53, of Steerforth Close, Buckland, admitted sexual touching a woman over 16 in September last year.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities and 100 hours' unpaid work.

Rahman must pay £250 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Airey, 31, of Hamble Road, Gosport, admitted three charges of breaching a criminal behaviour order on June 8, 9 and 14 by sitting outside Marks and Spencer in Gosport.

Magistrates fined him £225 with a £30 victim surcharge.

Steven Brumfield, 57, of Chichester Road, Copnor, admitted drink-driving in London Road, Waterlooville.

A test revealed he had 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates fined him £1,500 with a £150 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs for the July 7 offence.

He was banned from driving for two years.

Marie Hales, 41, of Jasmine Grove, Waterlooville, admitted having cannabis and cocaine, class B and A drugs, on April 28 in Waterlooville.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The drugs must be destroyed.

Frederick Hodgson, 25, of Oaks Farm, Swanmore, admitted having a knife in West Street, Fareham, on July 7.

He also admitted having cannabis, a class B drug.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 120 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The drugs must be destroyed.

Gary Paintin, 48, of Marldell Close, Havant, admitted theft of Lol Dolls from Asda on February 2.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge and £150 compensation to pay.

He must pay a £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Thompson, 43, of Copse Lane, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving in Langstone Avenue, Havant, on July 8.

Magistrates fined him £750 with an 18-month driving ban.

A test revealed he had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Thompson must pay a £75 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.