Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Andrew Ide, 21, of Kingfisher Court, Leigh Park, was jailed for 14 weeks.
He admitted assaulting a police officers on July 18 in Havant, and breaching a suspended sentence for assault by beating and assaulting two police officers.
He must pay a £122 victim surcharge.
Sadiqur Rahman, 53, of Steerforth Close, Buckland, admitted sexual touching a woman over 16 in September last year.
Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities and 100 hours' unpaid work.
Rahman must pay £250 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Martin Airey, 31, of Hamble Road, Gosport, admitted three charges of breaching a criminal behaviour order on June 8, 9 and 14 by sitting outside Marks and Spencer in Gosport.
Magistrates fined him £225 with a £30 victim surcharge.
Steven Brumfield, 57, of Chichester Road, Copnor, admitted drink-driving in London Road, Waterlooville.
A test revealed he had 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.
Magistrates fined him £1,500 with a £150 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs for the July 7 offence.
He was banned from driving for two years.
Marie Hales, 41, of Jasmine Grove, Waterlooville, admitted having cannabis and cocaine, class B and A drugs, on April 28 in Waterlooville.
Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
The drugs must be destroyed.
Frederick Hodgson, 25, of Oaks Farm, Swanmore, admitted having a knife in West Street, Fareham, on July 7.
He also admitted having cannabis, a class B drug.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 120 hours' unpaid work.
He must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
The drugs must be destroyed.
Gary Paintin, 48, of Marldell Close, Havant, admitted theft of Lol Dolls from Asda on February 2.
Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge and £150 compensation to pay.
He must pay a £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Martin Thompson, 43, of Copse Lane, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving in Langstone Avenue, Havant, on July 8.
Magistrates fined him £750 with an 18-month driving ban.
A test revealed he had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.
Thompson must pay a £75 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.