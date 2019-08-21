Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Stewart Gibson, 38, of Cornwell Close, Gosport, was convicted of burglary at Villa Romana in Fareham on May 20.

Magistrates jailed him for 24 weeks.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He later admitted failing to turn up to court on June 12 after his trial went ahead without him.

Gibson must pay £115 compensation.

He admitted breaching a community order and was given 30 days concurrent.

Brett Thorne, 39, of Zeus Lane, Crookhorn, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on July 8 in Portsmouth.

Thorne admitted breaching a restraining order on July 29 in Fareham.

Magistrates jailed him for 28 days with a £122 victim surcharge and imposed a restraining order banning him from contacting the victims for a year.

Thomas Burgess, 26, of Lords Street, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving in Havant on July 14 in a Mercedes Sprinter van.

A test revealed he had 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The limit is 35.

Magistrates imposed a community order for two years and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

Burgess must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for three years.

He admitted driving without insurance, without a licence and obstructing a police officer.

Danny Evans, 41, of Colesbourne Road, Portsmouth, admitted resisting a PC on June 21 in Paulsgrove.

Magistrates fined Evans £1,000, with a £100 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Helen Futcher, 56, of Hillson Drive, Fareham, admitted two charges of failing to promptly notify Fareham Borough Council and the Department for Work and Pensions about changes of circumstances between May 10 in 2015 and May 28 in 2018, and May 4 in 2015 and January 1 in 2019.

Magistrates imposed a community order with four-month electronically-tagged curfew between 7pm-7am. She must pay a £60 victim surcharge.

Lee Easen, 44, of Purbrook Way, Havant, admitted assaulting an emergency worker by beating.

He spat in a police officer's face on July 13 in Havant.

Easen admitted using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour provoking the fear of violence, and having a small amount of cannabis.

Magistrates imposed a community order for a year with 10 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay £200 compensation and £85 prosecution costs.

The class B drugs must be destroyed.