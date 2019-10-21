Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

John Dunbar, 36, of Gosport Road, Fareham, admitted damaging patio doors worth £216 in Gosport on August 2.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with £216 compensation to pay.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Mark Fitzearle, 28, of Languard Road, Southampton, admitted six charges of shoplifting in Asda, Fareham, between May and July.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £884.50 compensation.

Mark Grech, 47, of Second Avenue, Farlington, admitted drink-driving in Limberline Road, Portsmouth, in a Mitsubishi L200 on September 13.

A test revealed he had 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates fined him £130 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Thomas James, 18, of Kimbridge Crescent, Havant, admitted drink-driving in Medina Road, Cosham, on September 14.

A test showed he had namely 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was fined £286 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

James was banned from driving for a year.

Stephen McKinnie, 43, of Highfield Parade, Waterlooville, admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance on September 13 between junction 11 and 12 on the M27.

A test revealed he had 85mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was fined £507 with a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for three years.

Saul Nix, 29, of St Herman’s Road, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving in Southwood Road on the island.

A test revealed he had 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Nix was fined £160 with £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay.

Nix was banned from the roads for a year.

Martyn Couzens, 41, of Applewood Road, Havant, admitted damaging a police holding cell at the police investigation centre in Portsmouth on August 30.

He admitted being drunk and disorderly at The Heron in Petersfield Road in Havant on the same day.

He was fined £100 and must pay £50 compensation.

Yazmin Chapman, 28, of Dunsbury Way, Havant, admitted assault by beating on May 22 and jointly stealing goods on May 23 in Waterlooville.

She also admitted failing to surrender to custody at court.

Magistrates ordered her to pay £100 compensation, a £50 fine and imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

She was also fined £50 after admitting a second charge of failing to turn up at court.