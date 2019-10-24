Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

John Swift, 38, of Sedgley Close, Portsmouth, admitted stealing chocolate worth £141.85 from Sainsbury's in Guildhall Walk in Portsmouth.
Magistrates detained him in court.
Thaker Singh, 37, of Belmont Street, Southsea, admitted assault by beating, using threatening, abusive words or behaviour and a malicious communications offence.
Magistrates imposed a five-month jail term suspended for a year.
He must complete 100 hours' unpaid work.
Singh must pay £300 prosecution costs and a £115 victim surcharge over the incidents between March 30 and April 26 in Havant.
A restraining order bans Singh from contacting the assault victim for 12 months.
Josh Hughes, 24, of Milton Road, Milton, admitted making off without payment at Prezzo in Eastleigh on June 11.
Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.
Hughes must pay £75.22 compensation.
Steven Smith 30, of Old Commercial Road, Portsmouth, admitted failing to comply with post-sentence supervision.
He was jailed for 14 days.
Nathan Smethurst, 32, of Richard Grove, Gosport, admitted failing to comply with post-supervision requirements.
Smethurst was fined £100 with £60 costs to pay.
Neil Stevens, 65, of Waverley Road, Southsea, admitted drinking in public - breaching a criminal behaviour order.
He also admitted stealing food worth £9.50 from Co-op on September 27, the same day he was spotted drinking.
He admitted breaching a suspended sentence for breaching his sex offenders' register requirements.
Stevens admitted being drunk and disorderly at Horsham station on July 8, and using a train while drunk - which he was banned from doing under his CBO.
Magistrates jailed him for 18 weeks.
Graeme Donnelly, 36, of Malvern Road, Southsea, admitted assault by beating.
Magistrates imposed a 54-day jail term suspended for a year.
A restraining order bans him from conacting the victim for three years.
He assaulted a woman on June 9 in Portsmouth.
Donnelly must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £310 prosecution costs.
Jennifer Tribe, 47, of Franklin Road, Gosport, admitted dropping a cigarette butt in West Street, Doncaster, on October 6 in 2017.
Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge to pay.
Debra Bailey, 46, of Laburnum Grove, Copnor, admitted speeding in London Road, Hilsea, on March 27 in 2018.
Magistrates fined her £76 with a £30 victim surcharge and imposed three points on her licence.