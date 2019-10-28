Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Round-up of cases at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court:

Max Gale, 35, of High Street, Cosham, admitted failing to comply with a community order by failing to keep in touch with his supervisor. Magistrates fined him £166.

Danny Jones, 18, of Beryton Road, Gosport, admitted stealing a bottle of alcohol from Waitrose in Fareham valued at £39 on August 31. He was told to pay compensation for the same amount.

David Grant, 67, of Tangier Road, Portsmouth, admitted driving a motor vehicle in Kingston Crescent on September 4 while having 131 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was sent to jail for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Lloyd Brady, 43, of Granada Road, Southsea, admitted assault and a public order offence on September 6 and May 21 respectively. He was fined £276 and given 200 hours of unpaid work to complete in the next 12 months.

Paul Jenkins, 25, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to being involved in the removal of stolen goods from Boots in Commercial Road.

He was discharged conditionally for six months but was told to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Jake Bradford, 23, of Copnor Road, Portsmouth, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm between January and March this year.

He was sent to jail for 26 weeks after the offence was committed while on licence. He was also told to pay compensation of £115.

Matthew Budd, 36, of Lower Drayton Road, Portsmouth, admitted exceeding the 30mph speed limit on East Street, Portchester, by travelling at 36mph. He was told to pay a fine of £145 and was given three points on his driving licence.

Ben Silverston, 27, of Broxhead Road, Havant, was caught speeding on March 1 above the temporary 50mph limit on the M27 while heading eastbound near junction 4. He was fined £125 and given three points on his licence.

Ashley Plomer, 32, of Allaway Avenue, Portsmouth, admitted exceeding the 30mph speed limit while driving in Southampton on January 12. He was handed a £150 fine and given three penalty points on his licence.