Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Gary Potter, 36, of Ship Leopard Street, Portsmouth, admitted being drunk and disorderly at The Hard in Portsmouth on September 29.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He must pay a £21 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Alexander Sangster, 61, of Walburton Way, Clanfield, admitted drink-driving in his own road on September 28.

A breath test revealed he had 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Sangster was fined £238 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for a year.

Tara Stratford, 30, of Westfield Avenue, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving in Havant Road on September 29.

A breath test revealed she had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

She was fined £120 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay.

Stratford was banned from driving for a year.

She also admitted driving without insurance and received no separate penalty.

Lewis Walker, 27, of Arundel Street, Landport, admitted joint theft of £122.89 of meat from Marks and Spencer on September 9.

Walker was fined £120 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay.

Gary Hudd, 44, of Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, admitted stealing Nescafe coffee worth £64.50 from Sainsbury's in Portsmouth on July 12.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £1 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay.

Christopher Wintersgill, 54, of Birdwoode Grove, Fareham, admitted being in charge of a goods vehicle while over the limit.

He had 146 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - four times the legal limit.

Magistrates imposed a four-week jail term suspended for a year.

He must complete a six-month alcohol treatment course.

He must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Wintersgill was banned from the roads for 18 months.

Matthew Heard, 26, of Leigh Road, Fareham, admitted stealing £200 from a woman on May 3 in Fareham.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 10 days' rehabilitation activities and 85 hours' unpaid work.

Heard must pay £200 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.

Anna Milaszkiewicz, 61, of London Road, Hilsea, admitted drink-driving in his street on August 4.

A test revealed she had 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

She was fined £519 with a 12-month ban.

She must pay a £51 victim surcharge and £310 prosecution costs.