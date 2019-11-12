Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Leyton Higgins, 41, of Brookfield Road, Fratton, admitted drink-driving in London Road, Purbrook, on October 19.

A breath test revealed he had 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates imposed a £415 fine and 20-month driving ban.

Higgins must pay a £41 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Lynette Hoare, 60, of Wickham Road, Fareham, admitted breaching a restraining order.

She admitted breaching a community order for harassment and a conditional discharge for assault by beating.

Magistrates imposed an eight-week jail term suspended for a year.

She must complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

Hoare must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £28 prosecution costs.

Krum Raikov, 42, care of Agencia Transportes Trota, in Spain, admitted failing to provide a specimen of blood in an investigation into a traffic crime.

Magistrates fined him £875 with a 20-month driving ban.

He must pay an £87 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Nour Ramdane, 25, of Lords Street, Portsmouth, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements.

He was jailed for seven days.

Bradley Reade, 34, of St Vincent Road, Gosport, admitted breaching community orders for theft, and two charges of handling stolen goods.

Magistrates jailed him for 16 weeks.

Marlow Schlebusch, 34, of Magennis Close, Gosport, admitted driving without insurance in Middlesex on December 21 last year.

Magistrates fined him £293 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed six points on his licence.

Sam Groom, 31, of Whitehouse Mews, Blyth, Worksop, admitted driving while unfit through drink on July 25 at Portsmouth Naval Base.

Magistrates fined his £100 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

James Teasdale, 18, of North Seaton Road, Ashington, admitted driving while unfit through drink at Portsmouth Naval Base on September 11.

Magistrates imposed a £100 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

James Hoare, 31, of no fixed address, admitted breaching a non-molestation order, and damaging a door in Portsmouth on September 6.

Magistrates jailed him for 26 weeks.

He admitted breaching a community order given to him for stealing a passport, two charges of vehicle interference, shoplifting, taking a car without consent and failing to surrender.