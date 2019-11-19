Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Clay Hobbins, 43, of Gordon Road, Gosport, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order on October 24 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined him £40 and detained in him court.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Lennon Mortimore, 46, of Lapthorn Close, Gosport, admitted harassment between February 2 and March 26.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victims for a year.

He was fined £315 with £120 costs.

Mortimore admitted failing to surrender to custody at court on October 23.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Julian Szarzynski, 62, of Whitcombe Gardens, Baffins, admitted drink-driving on a Yamaha motorbike on October 10 in London Road, Hilsea.

A test revealed he had 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

He admitted failing to surrender to court on October 24.

Magistrates fined him £40 with a six-month driving ban.

Stewart Taynton, 51, of Hampton Court, Bognor Regis, admitted driving without insurance and while banned.

Taynton also admitted drug-driving with cocaine in his blood.

He was caught in Hayling Island on March 26.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

Taynton was fined £65, with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for three years.

Philip Harding, 37, of Lundy Walk, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in Longfield Avenue on June 2.

A test revealed he had 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 24 sessions of a drink-impaired drivers programme.

He must complete 80 hours' unpaid work.

Harding was banned from driving for 23 months.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

Peter Robertson, 35, of Ryall Road, Fareham, admitted stealing a pair of trainers from Nike worth £94 in Gunwharf Quays on September 14.

He admitted failing to surrender to custody on October 1.

Magistrates fined him £80 with a £32 victim surcharge.

Tebvin Duhur, 27, of Huntingfield Road, Putney, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug in Southsea on March 13.

Magistrates fined him £80 with a £30 victim surcharge to pay and £85 prosecution costs.

The drug must be forfeit and destroyed.

Jason Johnson, 31, of Hordle Road, Havant, admitted drink-driving in the Red Lion in Stubbington on September 20.

A test 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

He must complete 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

Johnson must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned from driving for 18 months.

Johnson admitted driving without insurance, without a licence and while banned.

He also admitted taking a van without consent.

Samantha Papis, 23, of Craven Gardens, Barking, admitted stealing a purse in Waterlooville on October 8 and assault by beating.

Papis also admitted breaching two suspended sentences for two thefts and eight frauds.

She was spared jail again and given an eight-week term suspended for 18 months due to the effect of her going to prison on her children.

She must pay £25 compensation, and complete 25 days' rehabilitation activities.