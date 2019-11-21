Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Steven Storey, 38, of Hawke Street, Portsea, admitted damaging a window in Southsea on September 22.
He admitted assaulting a man.
Magistrates imposed a two-year community order with 20 rehabilitation days.
He must pay £50 compensation, £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim.
Stacey Attrill, 36, of Magdalen Road, North End, admitted drink-driving in London Road, Cosham, on June 22.
A test revealed she had 146mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The limit is 80.
Magistrates fined her £138 with an 18-month ban.
She must pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.
Stephen Dearling, 32, of Hartwell Road, Anchorage Park, admitted drink-driving a motorbike in Eastern Road on May 3.
A test revealed he had 140mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
Dearling was fined £120 with a 17-month driving ban.
He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Amitiaz Gulzad, 23, of Edinburgh Road, Landport, admitted cannabis drug-driving, and driving without insurance and MoT.
He was fined £564 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
He was banned for 14 months.