Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Andrew Lilly, 58, of Hawthorn Hill, Coningsby, Lincolnshire admitted obstructing a PC, driving a vehicle without insurance and without a licence on October 6 in Waterlooville.

Magistrates imposed a £240 fine with £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He received eight points on his driving licence.

Joshua Perkins, 28, of Manor Road, Buckland, admitted drink-driving in Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, on October 12.

A test revealed he had 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 20 months with a £300 fine.

He must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Brian Ashdown, 65, of Holly Drive, Waterlooville, admitted drink-driving in Hulbert Road on October 13.

Magistrates fined him £357 with a 12-month driving ban.

He must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

A test revealed he had namely 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Richard Bowes, 40, of Woodlands Grove, Waterlooville, admitted driving while banned and having no insurance in Kirpal Road, Portsmouth, on October 9.

Magistrates imposed a £240 fine with £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for eight months.

Matthew Ford, 29, of Mortimer Lawn, Havant, admitted failing to co-operate with a roadside test in Purbrook Way on October 13.

Magistrates imposed a £175 fine with £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed a six-month driving ban.

Claire Dempsey, 30, of Stubbington Avenue, Copnor, admitted three charges under the Malicious Communications Act on April 10.

She was fined £117 for each with a £30 surcharge and £85 costs - totalling £466.

Scott Stewart, 42, of Victoria Road North, Southsea, admitted theft of a £1,249 MacBook in Portsmouth on March 1.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order and three-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

He must complete 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

Stewart must pay £750 compensation.

Evelyn Hosey, 30, of Barncroft Way, Havant, admitted racially-aggravated assault by beating on August 11.

Magistrates find her £180 with £50 compensation, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew Murray, 23, of London Road, Horndean, admitted cannabis drug-driving.

He was caught in Clanfield.

Magistrates fined him £180 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Murray was banned for a year.