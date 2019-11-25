Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Mark Walkley, 39, of Bramdean Drive, Havant, admitted 11 charges of shoplifting in October.

He stole hundreds of pounds of meat and confectionery from One Stop, Marks and Spencer, and Co-op in Havant.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates jailed him for 33 weeks.

He must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Mario Crown, 28, of Knowsley Crescent, Cosham, admitted using violence to secure entry into a property in Portsmouth on September 20.

READ MORE: Latest crime news in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham

Magistrates imposed a 16-week jail term suspended for 18 months.

He must complete 26 days' rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans him from contacting several people for two years.

He also admitted assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer.

Rui Borges, 49, of Spenlow Close, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving in his street on October 16.

A test revealed he had 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

READ MORE: Nuisance beggar who breached Fareham town centre ban has been banned from area again

Magistrates fined him £323 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for 16 months.

Charlie Heather, 25, of Ranelagh Road, Havant, admitted failing to report an accident in Stakes Hill Road on July 22.

Magistrates fined her £108 with six points on his driving licence.

She must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Lauren Knowles, 36, of Inhurst Road, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving on October 15.

A test revealed she had 122 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 200 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Knowles was banned from driving for 30 months.

Danny Longhurst, 29, of Southill Road, Chatham, Kent, admitted drink-driving on the A3 in Petersfield on May 24.

A test revealed he had 209 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The limit in blood is 80.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

He was banned from driving for 24 months.

Longhurst was fined £150 with a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Paul Marriner, 37, of Larkwhistle Walk, Havant, admitted shoplifting in Farm Foods in Havant on August 26.

He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence for four thefts.

Marriner was jailed for 18 weeks with a £122 victim surcharge.