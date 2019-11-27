Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Stephanie Fox, 27, care of Princes Place, Buckland, admitted having a kitchen knife in public on July 29 in New Road.

She admitted twice failing to come to court.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Fox was handed a four-month jail term suspended for a year.

She must complete a nine-month community drug rehabilitation requirement and 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

She must pay a £122 victim surcharge.

The knife must be forfeited and destroyed.

Aaron Schofield, 33, of Bredon Walk, Fareham, was jailed for 12 weeks for witness intimidation between September 14 and October 4.

Geny George, 26, of Laburnum Grove, North End, admitted stealing £96.51 worth of goods from Tesco on August 5.

She was fined £50 with a £32 victim surcharge.

Mark Hunter, 52, of no fixed address, was found guilty of threatening criminal damage to a car and assault by beating on June 25 in Havant.

He also admitted harassing the assault victim between July 1 and 3.

Magistrates imposed a two-year community order with 33-day relationships course and 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim for a year.

He must pay £75 compensation.

Hunter admitted failing to turn up at court.

Andrew Trivelloni, 42, of Sea Front, Hayling Island, admitted damaging shutters worth £100 on May 23.

He must pay £100 compensation.

Niroj Thamshuhang, 24, of Halls Farm Close, in Knaphill, Woking, admitted was convicted of assault by beating in Portsmouth on January 1.

He was fined £300 with £200 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £470 costs.

Martin Parkin, 40, of Centurion Gate, Eastney, admitted speeding in Brighton on Marine Parade on February 19 last year.

He was fined £290 with a six-month driving ban.

He was in a large goods vehicle or passenger-carrying vehicle.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Stewart, 52, of East Street, Havant, admitted driving on the Portsbridge Roundabout in a position where he could not have proper control of the vehicle on March 5.

He was fined £150 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed three points on his licence.