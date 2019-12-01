Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Max Watson, 21, of Leominster Road, Portsmouth, admitted failing to comply with unpaid work in September and October and was fined £50 with £50 costs.

Salahaldeen Altahaineh, 19, of Warnford Crescent, Havant, admitted having cannabis and cocaine, class B and A drugs, in Southsea on December 15.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates fined him £160 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was detained in court.

The drugs must be forfeited and destroyed.

Giorgio Arnaudo, 27, of Marlborough Road, Gosport, was convicted of three charges of assault by beating in February.

Magistrates imposed a 17-week jail term suspended for a year with two-year restraining order.

Arnaudo must complete 200 hours' unpaid work and 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Stephen Bracegirdle, 38, of Andrew Close, Baffins, admitted two charges of harassment between October 1 and 13.

Magistrates imposted a 12-month community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities and 200 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Amy Mihell, 28, of no fixed address, admitted stealing £51 worth of confectionery from Tesco on November 6.

She admitted taking £20 worth on November 3 and £106.50 worth on October 17.

She also admitted failing to comply with post-sentence supervision on August 18.

Magistrates jailed her for 28 days.

Ryan Dean, 25, High Street, Cosham, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath on September 2.

He also admitted failing to turn up at court on October 21.

Magistrates imposed a 24-month community order with 10 days' rehabilitation activities and 200 hours' unpaid work.

Dean was banned from driving for 29 months.

He must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Brett Cooke, 41, of no fixed address, admitted theft of jumpers worth £40 from Marks and Spencer on October 23 in Portsmouth.

He also admitted breaching a community order for fraud.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay a £90 victim surcharge.

Thanusan Ganeswaran, 19, of St Albans Close, Guildford, admitted drink-driving in Arundel Street, Landport, on October 23.

A breath test revealed he had 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates fined him £80 with a £32 victim surcharge.

He was banned from driving for a year.