Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Paula Neale, 47, of Grebe Close, Wecock Farm, admitted jointly stealing £225.93 worth of goods from B&Q on July 18.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 25 days' rehabilitation activities.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

She was found guilty of making off without paying £25 in Portsmouth on February 6.

She was convicted of driving without a licence in London Road, Hilsea, and driving without insurance.

She admitted failing to turn up at court.

Magistrates imposed a £50 fine with six points on her licence.

She must pay £25 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Neale also admitted three thefts on May 18 in Portsmouth.

Dilon Robinson, 19, of Grays Close, Godalming, Surrey, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, in Portsmouth on June 22.

Magistrates fined him £80 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The drugs must be forfeited and destroyed.

Safar Salimi, 33, of Clive Road, Fratton, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath on June 24.

Magistrates fined him £200 with a 28-day driving ban.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Aaron Broome, 31, of Inverness Avenue, Fareham, admitted assault by beating on October 23.

He admitted failing to turn up to court on November 7.

He was fined £300 with a 12-month conditional discharge and £85 costs to pay.

Aaron Cruickshank, 32, admitted theft at Lidl in Gosport on January 15.

He admitted failing to turn up at court in November.

He admitted theft at Morrison's in Gosport on July 12, and failing to turn up at court in August.

He admitted another theft at the store on July 22.

And he admitted assault by beating, theft and failing to turn up at court.

Cruickshank admitting failing to comply with a community order, and for more thefts.

He was jailed for four months.

Jake Nolan, 19, of Leo Gardens, admitted four charges of fraud, two of receiving stolen goods and interfering with a car.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £130 compensation.

Ronnie Pritchard, 21, of Milton Road, Cowplain, admitted drink-driving in his street on October 23.

A test revealed he had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates fined him £189 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.