Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Richard Tomlinson, 44, of Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, admitted stealing goods from Waitrose in Alton on September 5.

He breached a conditional discharge.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates fined him £80 with a £32 victim surcharge and £20 costs.

Owen Turvey, 20, of Highgate Road, Baffins, admitted cannabis drug-driving on a moped in Grand Parade on May 10.

Magistrates fined him £193 with a 12-month driving ban.

He must pay a £31 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

George Condie, 72, of East Street, Fareham, admitted assault by beating on October 17.

Magistrates imposed two-year conditional discharge.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim for a year.

He breached a conditional discharge for assault.

Jordan Green, 20, of no fixed address, admitted damaging a mobile phone and cover.

He admitted assault by beating on September 24.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim for five years.

Green must pay £200 compensation.

Chas Hunter, 28, of Grebe Close, Wecock Farm, admitted drink-driving in Northern Road, Portsmouth, on August 24.

A test revealed he had 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - nearly double the 35 legal limit.

Magistrates imposed a four-month jail term suspended for 18 months.

He must complete a six-month alcohol treatment programme, thinking skills programme and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Hunter was banned from driving for three years.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Hunter admitted driving while banned, without insurance, failing to stop and driving dangerously.

Demi Phipps, 22, of Tipner Green, Portsmouth, admitted assault on September 20.

Magistrates imposed a two-year community order with 30 days' rehabilitation activities.

She must pay a £90 victim surcharge.

A kitchen knife must be forfeited and destroyed.

Darren Silcox, 43, of Alver Road, Portsmouth, admitted assault and criminal damage on March 3 in Waterlooville.

Magistrates imposed a two-year conditional discharge.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £80 compensation, and £85 prosecution costs.

Anthony Keirle, 33, of Britain Street, Portsmouth, admitted two charges of assault by beating and criminal damage on July 8.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 10 days' rehabilitation activities.