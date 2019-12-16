Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Peter Newman, 21, of North Road, Horndean, admitted cannabis drug-driving in Military Road, Portsmouth, on May 12.

Magistrates fined him £1,000 with a £100 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He was banned from driving for 36 months.

Timothy Sinclair, 28, of no fixed address, admitted assault by beating on October 30.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

Gemma Cookson, 31, of Prince George Street, Portsmouth, was convicted of racially-aggravated assault by beating on June 16.

She was fined £692 with £200 compensation and a £69 victim surcharge.

She must pay £520 prosecution costs.

She was also found guilty of assault by beating.

Geny Gheorge, 26, of Laburnum Grove, Portsmouth, admitted theft of £1,039 worth of clothes from Ralph Lauren in Gunwharf Quays on November 3.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

Nathan Gordon, 34, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted stealing meat and cheese worth £26 from Sainsbury's on October 24.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

Gordon must pay £26 compensation.

Jackson Holt, 26, of Creek Road, Hayling Island, admitted theft of a sandwich in Guildhall Walk on June 11.

He also admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

Magistrates imposed a 16-week prison term suspended for a year with a 20 days' rehabilitation activities and 80 hours' unpaid work.

He also admitted attempted theft at Iceland on May 21, assault, and assault by beating.

James McDermott, 23, of HMP Winchester, admitted stealing six tubs of ice cream from Farm Foods in Portsmouth on March 27 and assault by beating.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week jail term.

Ronnie Morey, 41, of Mayo Close, Buckland, admitted theft from Tesco in Elm Grove, Southsea.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £80 compensation, £21 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Martin Airey, 32, of no fixed address, admitted two charges of breaching a criminal behaviour order on July 3 and 8 in Gosport.

He was fined £100.

Michael Sadgrove, 35, of Tangier Road, Baffins, admitted harassment between May 1 and 31 in Portsmouth.

He sent a woman messages and left her voicemails that were unwanted.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

Sadgrove must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He admitted breaching a condition discharge imposed for three thefts. No action was taken.