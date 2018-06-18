Latest updates from Portsmouth courts

These are some of the cases that have been heard by magistrates.
Magistrates imposed a community order and 25 days of rehabilitation activities. She must pay £650 compensation.
n Gregory Weekes, 49, of Woodthorpe Gardens, Sarisbury Green, admitted assault by beating on December 29 last year.
Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
n Aiden Kinsella, 21, of Elizabeth Road, Wickham, admitted assaulting a police officer on February 12.
Magistrates fined him £80 with £50 compensation to pay plus a £30 victim surcharge and £40 costs.
n Joanne George, 43, of Twyford Avenue, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating on April 23.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £100 compensation.
She must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
n Michael Perkins, 48, of Gore Hill, Sandford, admitted driving while unfit to drive through drugs.
He was caught on Eastern Road, Farlington, on September 8, 2016.
Magistrates fined Perkins £120 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.
Perkins was banned from driving for three years.
n Lisa Proudfoot, 39, of no fixed address, admitted two charges of assault by beating in Lake Road on December 16 last year.
Proudfoot must pay £75 to each of the victims.
n Abdul Ali, 28, of no fixed address, admitted burgling the Royal Beach Hotel in St Helens Parade, Southsea, on March 10.
Magistrates imposed a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.
Ali must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.
n Scott Devereaux, 38, of no fixed address, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements by not keeping in contact with his supervising officer.
Magistrates jailed him for seven days.
n Juraj Barke, 23, of Blackthorne Drive, Gosport, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence.
He was fined £660 with a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Magistrates imposed six points on his licence over the incident at Maidstone on October 3, 2016.