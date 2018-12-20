Lawyers refuse to go into Portsmouth court building after fire alarm fails 

LAWYERS have refused to enter Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court after the building’s audible fire alarm system failed.

The News understands a contingency plan was drawn up in court for staff to alert people in the building if there is an alarm.

People outside Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

But solicitors from Wessex Solicitors and Rowe Sparkes forms have not entered today over their concerns.

Lawyer Howard Barrington-Clark said: ‘My concern is that people are not being told that there’s no audible fire alarm.’

Concerns have been raised about the situation with the defendants on remand in locked cells if there was a fire.

The fire alarm is working but it will not sound in the building.

Kate Watts, from Rowe Sparkes, said: ‘I’ve gone in today as a guinea pig, haven’t been informed.

‘The three members of the public behind me were not informed.’

Some cases have got underway today.