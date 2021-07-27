Lee-on-the-Solent woman, in her 80s, woken by burglar as thief steals precious antiques

Antiques, jewellery and cash were stolen from the house on Raynes Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, from between 11pm on July 17 through to around 6.30am on Sunday July 18.

The homeowner, a woman in her 80s, was woken by a noise before discovering items had been taken from her home.

Police

‘They were removed from all parts of her house – including the bedroom she was sleeping in,’ a police spokesman said.

‘The items included a silvered 1920s pewter platter, which is 12-inches long and cast into the shape of a pond with a frog and fish on top.

‘A Longines men’s gold watch, purchased new in the 1970s, and an Omega Seamaster women’s watch, bought 25 years ago, were also stolen.

‘The Omega watch is silver in colour and has a stainless steel bracelet. The numbers on the face are golden in colour.

‘Meanwhile, a Gondolo fob watch, made of white gold marcasite with a blue sapphire set into the winder, is also missing.

‘The last item taken from her home was a broach in the shape of a monkey hanging from a branch, which is encrusted in diamond.’

Cash up to £100 was also stolen from the property.

It is believed the suspect gained entry via an insecure rear conservatory door, which was accessed from an unlocked side gate to her garden.

PC Kirsty Watts said: ‘A number of much-loved and precious antique items have been stolen from this elderly woman’s home and we are doing everything we can to trace them.

‘Do you recognise any of the items listed in this appeal? Have you seen anything matching their description for sale online?

‘We believe the suspect gained access to the property via an insecure rear conservatory door. We would like to remind locals to ensure all doors are locked and to report any suspicious behaviour.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44210283486 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively submit information here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

