Tom Frost, and his partner Chloe Hitchins, 20, from Leigh Park, have been left shocked and devastated after their eight-week-old Mabel, was stolen from a home in Leigh Park after two masked men broke in on January 3.

The 24-year-old said: ‘I have not really got words for it. You always see dogs being stolen but you never think it is going to happen to you. I don’t even know how I feel, it is just a shock.

‘My girlfriend is devastated really. She is really emotional and she just really wants her home. We have just had a miracle baby and the puppies have been stolen a few weeks after, it is a lot to take in.’

Mabel the eight week old French Bulldog puppy has been stolen by two masked men who broke into a Havant home

The thieves left the address and ran away towards Testwood Road, leading onto Bramdean Drive and the police are urging people who were in the area and saw anything, to come forward.

The police believe that there was a silver car in the area at the time of the incident that the men went in it. They are urging anyone who saw the car to get in touch with them.

Mabel is a blue-grey coloured pup with a distinctive white marking on her stomach and a strip of white on her bottom lip.

The couple had bred the four pups and it is the first time they have ever bred puppies so they decided to keep them at Chloe’s mum’s house, but they were shocked to find out their precious pooch had been ruthlessly taken.

Tom said: ‘It is like the blokes waited for my girlfriends mum to go on the school run. It is like they have been watching.

‘It is just a bit weird because I had four puppies there and they only took one.

‘They were all masked up so no-one could see their face.

‘I can’t believe how many people have seen the posts and we are just hoping that we get her home safely.

‘They are all still finding their balance on their feet because they are still so young. She is blue all over and she has got a white mark on her stomach.’

