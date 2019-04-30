Leigh Park man appears before Scottish court charged with indecency offences 

A MAN has appeared in court charged with indecency offences.

Robert Ballantyne, of Billys Copse, Leigh Park, denied three charges when he appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court in Scotland.

Court official said the 38-year-old appeared on April 16 and was bailed for a further hearing at the same court.

He denies two charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour, and a charge of assault to injury.

The allegations date between 2002 and 2011.

Ballantyne was bailed to appear at court on May 7.