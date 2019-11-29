Leigh Park man 'used milkshake machine as a weapon'

A MAN who 'used a milkshake machine as a weapon' has been handed a suspended sentence.

Darren Hider, 29, of Little Hackets, Leigh Park, admitted assault by beating on April 22 in Horndean.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed an eight-week jail term suspended for six months.

Magistrates said it was a sustained incident, he grabbed the victim's collar, threw glass, used a picture frame and milkshake machine as a weapon and has a poor record of offending.

Hider must pay £75 compensation, and be electronically tagged for an eight-week 8pm-5am curfew.

