Leigh Park traders welcome new CCTV cameras to tackle rise in shoplifting

RETAIL outlets are hoping the installation of new CCTV cameras at a shopping precinct will help to solve the growing problem of shoplifters.

Havant Police have confirmed that cameras are being fitted at Greywell Shopping Centre in Leigh Park – which comes as welcome news to local traders who have suffered from an escalation in shoplifting in recent years.

Charity shop employee, Dean Emery, believes the problem with shoplifting increased after CCTV cameras were removed.

Assistant manager at the Card Factory outlet, Karen Blamire, said: ‘It is about time as there has been an ongoing issue with shoplifting for a long period. We have been asking for cameras to be fitted for the last year.’

As previously reported in The News, the situation came to a head earlier this month when a group of youths stole items from the precinct’s Farmfoods store. After being challenged by a member of staff, two of the teenagers threatened the shop worker with screwdrivers.

But it is not just teenagers who have been been caught shoplifting.

One trader, who asked not to be named, said: ‘We have been here for 18 months and we have been dealing with around two or three incidents a day. One technique was for people to fill a bag which they would then leave on the shelf for someone to come in a collect. We have also had a real issue with older people with ‘granny trolleys’. The police recently came to deal with a 61 year old who had stolen £65 of goods. Our oldest shoplifter was 86.’

Poundland store manager, Jai Brown, believes the new cameras are 'great news' for local traders.

A number of thieves have even targeted charity shop, Sue Ryder, who help support people with terminal and life changing illnesses.

Staff member, Dean Emery, said: ‘For people to steal from a charity shop, I don’t think you can get any lower.’

Many traders were not been happy that the camera’s were removed in the first place and had started a campaign to have CCTV re-installed.

‘The cameras should never have been taken away. Ever since they were removed we have noticed an increase in both shop lifting and vandalism. After the cameras were removed we had seven windows smashed in an area which was once covered by the camera,’ said Mr Emery.

‘We have been campaigning for new cameras for over a year and a lot of traders in the precinct had signed up to a petition,’ added Mrs Blamire.

Once the new cameras are installed, Poundland store manager, Jai Brown, hopes it will lead to a decrease in the number of shoplifting incidents.

‘It is great news. When shoplifters come in they don’t just try and steal something for a pound but will often look to take fifty to sixty pounds worth of items. Hopefully the cameras will act as a deterrent as well as identifying more people to be caught,’ explained Mr Brown.