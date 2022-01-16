Leigh Park woman arrested on suspicion of making false rape allegations is released from bail

The woman who is in her early 30s, is still under investigation but has been released from bail.

She was arrested in October on suspicion of making 52 false rape, sex assault and assault allegations and the bail came to an end on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘The woman has been released from police bail but remains under investigation while our enquiries continue.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...