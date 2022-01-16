Leigh Park woman arrested on suspicion of making false rape allegations is released from bail

A woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice by allegedly making false allegations of rape has been released from bail by police.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 2:41 pm

The woman who is in her early 30s, is still under investigation but has been released from bail.

She was arrested in October on suspicion of making 52 false rape, sex assault and assault allegations and the bail came to an end on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘The woman has been released from police bail but remains under investigation while our enquiries continue.’

The woman has been released from bail

